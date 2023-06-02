Topeka officially has its first Dutch Bros.

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Dutch Bros. location is officially open for business.

Friday, June 2, was the grand opening of Topeka’s new Dutch Bros. at 5941 SW 17th St. In order to bring in business on its first day, the coffee store offered medium drinks for 3 dollars.

According to Dutch Bros., its headquarters are located in Grants Pass, Oregon, and the company was founded in 1992. They now have over 700 locations in 14 states.

Each offers specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink, and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

The hours of the new Dutch Bros. location are:

  • Sunday - Thursday: 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.

