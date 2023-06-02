Topeka ER and Hospital adopts technology to distinguish viral from bacterial infection

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka ER and Hospital adopted FDA-approved technology to distinguish viral from bacterial infection.

Topeka ER and Hospital announced the hospital is the first ER and hospital in Topeka, Kan., to adopt the technology that distinguishes viral from bacterial infection in 15 minutes.

On June 1, Topeka ER and Hospital said they partnered with MeMed to adopt the trailblazing MeMed BV test. MeMed BV is a diagnostic test developed to address the management of patients with acute infection in difference clinical settings, including the emergency department. The MeMed BV test uses machine learning to integrate measurements of three key host-immune proteins into a score indicating the likelihood of bacterial or viral infections. The ability to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections early in the diagnostic process has significant potential to impact patient care and combat antimicrobial resistance.

Topeka ER and Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer and ER Physician Dr. Jared Schreiner shared a comment about the announcement.

“Topeka ER & Hospital is proud to announce the latest addition to our state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory technology, the MeMed BV test”, said Schreiner. “Symptoms of bacterial and viral infections are often clinically indistinguishable, which creates a challenge for physicians when deciding whether to treat a patient with antibiotics. This FDA-cleared immunoassay test will assist our clinicians in deciphering between infections and accurate treatment plans.”

Topeka ER & Hospital is a physician-managed hospital designed to provide community access to prompt, compassionate emergency care.

