Sunflower Music Festival returns for nine nights of music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Orchestra, chamber ensembles and jazz music will grace the White Concert Hall stage in mid-June at Washburn University.

Washburn University said Sunflower Music Festival will return June 16-24 as internationally renowned musicians gather in Topeka for the annual festival. The community is invited and all concerts are free to the public.

Concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Opera, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Andrea Bocelli’s west-coast tours, and concertmaster and artistic director for the Sunflower Music Festival Charles Stegeman shared a comment about the festival.

“The Sunflower Music Festival brings some of the best musicians across the globe together to the Midwest every year,” said Stegeman. “It truly is a one-of-a-kind experience that is a gift of love from us to music lovers in Northeast Kansas. We love our craft, sharing it with others and teaching the next generation through the Blanche Bryden Institute. It is also a time of collaboration for us as artists.”

The order of events is as follows:

Opening Celebration 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 at White Concert Hall Opening night will show orchestra pieces by Mozart and Beethoven.

Chamber Ensembles 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at White Concert Hall Saturday night will feature chamber ensembles by Gabriel Faure, Marcel Grandjany, Robert Schumann and Max Bruch.

Jazz Night Celebrates Juneteenth 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19 at White Concert Hall The June 19 concert is a tribute to black female composers, and sponsored by Liz Stratton. Listeners can enjoy compositions by trombonist Melba Liston, as well as Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. Jazz Night features vocalists Angela Hagenbach and David Basse.

Chamber Ensembles 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at White Concert Hall Tuesday offers another opportunity to enjoy chamber ensembles, including compositions by Michael Cohen, Mozart, and Max Bruch. There will be an opportunity for the audience to enjoy the pre-concert talk “Enhance Your Concert Experience” by world-renowned oboist Alex Klein at 7 p.m.

Chamber Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at White Concert Hall Conductor Antony Walker will lead the orchestra as they perform works by Gabriel Faure, Camille Saint-Saens and Franza Joseph Haydn.

Blanche Bryden Woodwind Ensemble 9 a.m. Thursday, June 22 at Topeka West High School There is no evening concert on June 22.

Blanche Bryden Outreach Concert - Brass and Strings 1 p.m. Friday, June 23 in the Marvin Auditorium at Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library

Chamber Ensembles 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 at White Concert Hall The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a pre-concert session with oboist Alex Klein with discussions, interviews and exposes to enrich the concert experience. The audience can enjoy compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, August Klughardt, Serge Prokofieve, and Cesar Franck. There will be a musician and audience “Talk Back” session following the concert. The “Talk Back” sessions are a way for the audience to ask questions of the musicians.

Blanche Bryden Student Ensembles, followed by a Reception in the Lobby 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at White Concert Hall The Blanche Bryden Summer Institute for the Advanced Study of Chamber Music annually accompanies as the Sunflower Music Festival orchestra professional musicians and Washburn University faculty teach classes on the Washburn University campus throughout the week. This year, the institute is June 18-24. Potential students are selected through auditions submitted online to form chamber ensembles: string quartets, woodwind quintets and brass quintets. These students participate in master classes, independent study, group rehearsals, observe festival rehearsals and interact with professional musicians throughout the week. Their experience culminates with these two concerts at the end of the week which the community is invited to come and enjoy.

Chamber Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at White Concert Hall This orchestra night will feature special guest conductor Anthony Walker leading the orchestra in the performance of compositions from Beethoven and Ennio Morricone.



As a tribute to its name and home state, every year the program and imagery around the Sunflower Music Festival features sunflowers. This year, the featured artist is Dr. Doug Frye whose creation is a wood cut-out sunflower on a treble clef stem painted with acrylic paint.

“The Sunflower Music Festival is a major benefit to living in Topeka as world-renowned players descend on the city for a treat that’s unsurpassed and free,” said Frye. “I was delighted to learn that I would be designing the 2023 painting and decided to make it one of my cutout pieces using a sunflower and combining it with a musical stem, to signify music raising and supporting the sunflower community for the people of Kansas.”

Washburn University indicated as part of the ongoing fundraising efforts that support the Sunflower Music Festival and keep it free to Northeast Kansas music enthusiasts, the board hosts a silent auction throughout the festival. Frye’s wood-cut sunflower piece will be included in the Sunflower Music Festival silent auction.

According to Washburn University, also part of the silent auction is a quilt made from the many sunflower t-shirts of a beloved patron, the late Lee Wright. Seamstress Rymma Kamdybka from Ukraine, now living in Topeka and setting up an alterations shop, completed the quilt at the request of Wright’s wife, Alice Eberhart-Wright. It seemed fitting that since the national flower is Kamdybka’s homeland is the sunflower she contributes to this project.

Silent auction items with winning bids will be announced after intermission at the last concert. Refer to the website, sunflwoermusicfestival.org, to view the artwork and read more information on the artist.

Washburn University noted free admission to the Sunflower Music Festival is made possible thanks to major sponsors. Those sponsors include Washburn University and The Blanche Bryden Foundation.

“The Sunflower Music Festival was born out of conversation between me and Russell Patterson, then conductor of the Kansas City Lyric Opera, and our spouses in 1987 about our vision to bring world-class music to the Midwest,” said Stegeman. “Now, 36 years later, the festival continues to fulfill its original purpose as ‘a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the presentation of an annual series of free concerts of the highest artistic caliber during a two-week period in June.’”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.