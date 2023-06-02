Summer interns acquaint themselves with Topeka, other interns at TopCity Interns welcome party

GO Topeka and Forge Young Talent held their annual TopCity Interns Thursday night at the Topeka...
GO Topeka and Forge Young Talent held their annual TopCity Interns Thursday night at the Topeka Zoo.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interns moving to the Capital City this summer were able to make some of their first connections.

GO Topeka and Forge Young Talent held their annual TopCity Interns Thursday night at the Topeka Zoo. It’s a chance for young professionals to meet some of their peers and learn about the city.

“What we try to do is just give them a little taste of what it’s like as a young professional to live and work in Topeka,” Forge Executive Director Rhett Flood said. “Really we just want them to make connections not only with other interns but other young professionals here in town so they feel comfortable and can envision themselves living in Topeka.”

There were over 75 interns at Thursday’s event. The program will work with over 400 throughout the summer.

