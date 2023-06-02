Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend

A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Looks like we are in line for a special full moon viewing this weekend.

According to NASA, the next full moon will be the strawberry moon on Saturday night.

The strawberry moon typically appears in June as the last full moon of spring or the first of summer and is positioned lower in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

As reported by Space.com, the moon will appear to give off a warmer light and look more yellow or orange.

The strawberry moon is expected to be visible starting Friday evening through Monday morning while reaching peak illumination on Saturday at about 11:42 p.m. ET.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the strawberry moon gained its name from Native American tribes, not because of its appearance but to mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries that are ready to be gathered.

Stargazers can also catch the bright star Antares on Saturday night. That star is expected to appear a few degrees to the right of the strawberry moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
SW Wanamaker Road was shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn.
Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker
Following the execution of a search warrant, 41-year-old Rickey Carter was arrested for...
Topeka man arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Marais des Cygnes River
Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after operation issues

Latest News

At 58 years old, Albert Robertson is one of the oldest recruits the Kansas City, Missouri...
‘You’re never too old’: 58-year-old police recruit nicknamed ‘grandpa’ follows his dream
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias
Chris Jackson and Dana Nordyke discuss the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System's upcoming...
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System looking for future employees at hiring fair
Chris Jackson and Dana Nordyke discuss the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System's upcoming...
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System looking for future employees at hiring fair
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka was charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that killed an...
Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash