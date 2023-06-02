Santa Fe Trail’s Lane Workman preps for what’s next after winning State

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa Fe Trail junior golfer Lane Workman can officially add “Individual 3A State Champion” to his lengthy resume.

”I think the 16th hole was what put me to where I knew I won,” Lane said. “I just was super thrilled. I didn’t believe I could do it until I got to this level.”

After finishing 3rd at State his first two years, and helping the Chargers to the team title in 2021, his constant hard work finally paid off.

“I’m out here in my front yard. I mean it’s a front yard so I walk five steps, and I hit. I’ve hit thousands and thousands of balls,” he said. “It’s a lot of golf, but it’s fun. I love doing it.”

This year Lane won 8 of his 10 tournaments, including the Pioneer League and Regional titles. He’s even played in three tournaments with 5A and 6A schools, most notably winning it all at the Manhattan Invitational.

“He is out here every single day. When he gets home from a golf tournament, and he’s played all day, he’s out here hitting,” said Dusty Workman, Lane’s father.

All that hard work has earned him even more than a State title. It’s qualified him for the World Teen Championships this July in Pinehurst, NC.

“I was super happy to go back there again. We went there my freshman year for Nationals,” said Lane. “I love that place. It’s probably one of my favorites I’ve ever played.”

It’s the largest junior golf event in the country, and is at the same location as the 2024 U.S. Open.

“For him to get those rewards of opportunities like this, to play in a World Championship with players not only from the United States, but across the world, is a pretty nice honor,” said Dusty.

Lane is sure of one thing, he loves golf and wants to do it for as long as he can.

“I do wanna go to college. That’s my goal. I’m not sure where yet, but I do wanna go to college. See where that’ll take me and see if I can maybe go somewhere after that,” said Lane.

