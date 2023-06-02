Roundball Classic celebrates 15 years next week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that began in 2009 helping kids with pediatric cancer, the Voice of the Jayhawks is thrilled for another year.

Brian Hanni began this charity event for a local youth pastor in Lawrence that was battling cancer. They raised over $1 million dollars in those 15 years and this past season they raised close to $300,000.

50 plus players come back to hang out with the kids and take pictures, sign autographs and get to watch former Jayhawk legends in action.

Six of the children that are being honored, four of them are from Topeka.

Devon Dotson, Devonte Graham, Mitch Lightfoot, Cole Aldrich and plenty of more names will be attendance.

”This is the most interactive expereince you;re going to get to get that quality one-on-one face time, photos, autographs, seats that are five rows up that you pay $15 dollars for. This to me is the best bank for your Kansas buck and all of those bucks are going to help these kids which is the best part.”

There will be a Gala Dinner on Friday followed by the Roundbowl Classic on Saturday. You can get tickets at Johnny’s Tavern or Jefferson’s with the game being June 8 at Lawrence Free State High School.

Here is the list of stars that will be in attendance:

Devon Dotson

Cole Aldrich

Mitch Lightfoot

DeVonte Graham

Silvio De Sousa

Travis Releford

Russell Robinson

Brandon Rush

Keith Langford

Tyshawn Taylor

Udoka Azubuike

Sherron Collins

Wayne Selden

Greg Ostertag

Svi Mykhailiuk

Neil Smith (Coach)

Trent Green

Ben McLemore

There are more players that are expected to come as well.

