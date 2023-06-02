Roundball Classic celebrates 15 years next week

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An event that began in 2009 helping kids with pediatric cancer, the Voice of the Jayhawks is thrilled for another year.

Brian Hanni began this charity event for a local youth pastor in Lawrence that was battling cancer. They raised over $1 million dollars in those 15 years and this past season they raised close to $300,000.

50 plus players come back to hang out with the kids and take pictures, sign autographs and get to watch former Jayhawk legends in action.

Six of the children that are being honored, four of them are from Topeka.

Devon Dotson, Devonte Graham, Mitch Lightfoot, Cole Aldrich and plenty of more names will be attendance.

”This is the most interactive expereince you;re going to get to get that quality one-on-one face time, photos, autographs, seats that are five rows up that you pay $15 dollars for. This to me is the best bank for your Kansas buck and all of those bucks are going to help these kids which is the best part.”

There will be a Gala Dinner on Friday followed by the Roundbowl Classic on Saturday. You can get tickets at Johnny’s Tavern or Jefferson’s with the game being June 8 at Lawrence Free State High School.

Here is the list of stars that will be in attendance:

  • Devon Dotson
  • Cole Aldrich
  • Mitch Lightfoot
  • DeVonte Graham
  • Silvio De Sousa
  • Travis Releford
  • Russell Robinson
  • Brandon Rush
  • Keith Langford
  • Tyshawn Taylor
  • Udoka Azubuike
  • Sherron Collins
  • Wayne Selden
  • Greg Ostertag
  • Svi Mykhailiuk
  • Neil Smith (Coach)
  • Trent Green
  • Ben McLemore

There are more players that are expected to come as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
SW Wanamaker Road was shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn.
Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker
Following the execution of a search warrant, 41-year-old Rickey Carter was arrested for...
Topeka man arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Kassy Short and Christy Hogan share details on the 49th annual Germanfest taking place June 3...
Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

Washburn Rural's Hailey Beck (left) and Mackinly Rohn (right) posing with state medals
Washburn Rural wants winning tradition to continue
Kansas State Big 12 Championship ring
K-State unveils new championship rings
Santa Fe Trail golfer Lane Workman wins 3A State title
Santa Fe Trail’s Lane Workman preps for what’s next after winning State
Santa Fe Trail's Lane Workman preps for what's next after winning State