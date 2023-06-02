Rossville Community Pool reopens Friday

Shawnee Co. Parks & Recreation said the Rossville Pool is scheduled to reopen Friday.
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the Rossville Community Pool will reopen Friday, June 2.

The department released a statement saying the pool was temporarily closed when a leak was discovered over the weekend. Crews were in the process of refilling the pool on Thursday but had to pause when a water main broke in the city.

They were able to resume and the pool will be back open on Friday, starting at noon.

However, Midwest Aquatic Center was also closed temporarily for a leak in the wave pool. Parks & Rec said the aquatic center will reopen on Saturday, June 3, with the exception of the Bow Tie Wave Pool.

The wave pool will be closed until the repairs are fixed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

