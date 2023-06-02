Romeo loves welcoming food trucks to Helping Hands - but would love a home even more

Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka will host a food truck rally from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mixed breed named Romeo is wagging his tail over a fundraiser coming to Helping Hands Humane Society.

A food truck rally takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3 in the HHHS parking lot, 5720 SW 21st St.

Richard Fergison of Poppin’ Minis food truck and Stacy Cook with Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese joined Emi Griess and Romeo on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

Richard says the idea for the food truck nights started during the pandemic. With events canceled, the food trucks’ regular stops were gone, so he reached out to the shelter to see if they could open up in the parking lot for the night. The shelter said yes, and now the food truck nights are held regularly from late spring into the fall.

The food trucks donate a portion of their sales to the shelter, tallying more than $20,000 so far.

Emi said the shelter’s community room is open for people to dine in comfort. Plus, they also conduct adoptions during the food truck nights.

Romeo would love if someone would take him home during this weekend’s event. He has been at the shelter for more than 100 days.

The best part? He’s free to adopt! HHHS continues its zero-dollar dog adoptions as they continue to see high numbers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
SW Wanamaker Road was shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn.
Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker
Following the execution of a search warrant, 41-year-old Rickey Carter was arrested for...
Topeka man arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Kassy Short and Christy Hogan share details on the 49th annual Germanfest taking place June 3...
Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

Rossville Community Pool reopens Friday
Employees from MCP Group took a break from their regular routines on Friday to work on five...
Employees from MCP group make 5 playhouses for Topeka Habitat for Humanity families
The United States Postal Service issued a response Friday amid protests and general contention...
USPS issues statement regarding Downtown Topeka post office
Woman sentenced to over 7 years for fatal 2021 crash
Stormont Vail Hospital is working to protect the public from gun violence.
Stormont Vail hands out free gun locks, safety information to avert gun violence