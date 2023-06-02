Romeo loves welcoming food trucks to Helping Hands - but would love a home even more

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mixed breed named Romeo is wagging his tail over a fundraiser coming to Helping Hands Humane Society.

A food truck rally takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3 in the HHHS parking lot, 5720 SW 21st St.

Richard Fergison of Poppin’ Minis food truck and Stacy Cook with Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese joined Emi Griess and Romeo on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

Richard says the idea for the food truck nights started during the pandemic. With events canceled, the food trucks’ regular stops were gone, so he reached out to the shelter to see if they could open up in the parking lot for the night. The shelter said yes, and now the food truck nights are held regularly from late spring into the fall.

The food trucks donate a portion of their sales to the shelter, tallying more than $20,000 so far.

Emi said the shelter’s community room is open for people to dine in comfort. Plus, they also conduct adoptions during the food truck nights.

Romeo would love if someone would take him home during this weekend’s event. He has been at the shelter for more than 100 days.

The best part? He’s free to adopt! HHHS continues its zero-dollar dog adoptions as they continue to see high numbers.

