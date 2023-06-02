Riley County Police Department searches for missing teen

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Riley County Police Department said Nevaeh Phillips is believed to have run away sometime between midnight and 10:30 a.m. on May 31 from the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Officials believe she is in the Manhattan area.

Riley County Police Department indicated Phillips is 16 years old, approximately 5′ 8″, 150 lbs and has blue eyes and brown hair with highlights. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left. Her top braces have been removed since the photo was taken.

Riley County Police Department noted anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.