KDWP, Evergy and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service join forces to band falcon chicks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A once-endangered Falcon species is recovering quite well.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) joined Evergy and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday, June 2, to band this year’s Peregrine Falcon chicks so the agencies can monitor the population and promote conservation efforts.

The species was once endangered in the 1960s to 1970s but the population status for the Peregrine Falcon has updated to stable.

Fish and Wildlife Biologist Michele McNulty from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explains more about why banding the Peregrine Falcon chicks will benefit their research.

“Every time a species is down-listed or D-listed, there are monitoring plans put in place for a time period afterward where state agencies and federal agencies cooperatively monitor nesting success, numbers, and those bands allow us to actually physically and visually identify those birds.”

Evergy Biology Program Coordinator Eric Johnson shared a comment about the protection plan.

“It was probably the highlight of our year, every year, part of our avian protection plan and our program. So, it’s nice to kind of come up close and personal with the birds we try to protect every year.”

The Falcons have been nesting on top of Evergy’s Topeka office since 1993 and a camera was installed in 2000 for anyone to observe the nest. Click HERE to view each nest camera on Evergy’s Youtube page.

