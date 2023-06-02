KDOT closes two I-70/I-470 exit ramps for pothole repairs in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation will close two I-70/I-470 exit ramps for pothole repairs in Topeka, Kan.

KDOT announced motorists should plan for the following next week:

Monday, June 5 - The exit ramp from eastbound I-70 onto I-470 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7 - The exit ramp and flyover from westbound I-70 onto I-470 will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon.

On June 5 and 7, KDOT will close eastbound I-70 onto I-470 and westbound I-70 onto I-470 for pothole repairs and maintenance work. (Kansas Department of Transportation)

KDOT noted all work is weather permitting. Message boards, barricades and signs will alert motorists of the closures. Drivers will need to find alternative routes as no marked detours will be posted.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

