KDADS awards Riley County Health Department $35,000 for suicide prevention

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department was awarded $35,000 for suicide awareness and prevention from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services (KDADS).

Riley County Health Department announced the funds will be used as stipends to hire around 20 ambassadors to deliver a presentation to community groups in Riley County. The presentation is being developed in collaboration with the Flint Hills Volunteer Center Suicide Prevention, Awareness, Compassion, Training (PACT) program. The presentation will feature video testimonials from local residents and provide tools to help people recognize when someone may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

According to Riley County Health Department, additional information is needed to create an impactful presentation and training materials. Anyone who lives, works, or receives healthcare services in Riley County is asked to take a survey about suicide prevention awareness HERE.

Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs shared a comment about the survey.

“Armed with knowledge of where we’re starting, we will work to connect those in need to support services and empower allies to intervene when someone needs help. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete,” said Gibbs. “We sincerely appreciate your time and support.”

Riley County Health Department indicated when the presentation is completed, each of the 20 ambassadors will be asked to present at least once to a community group, with the goal of five presentations each. Groups will take a pre and post-test survey to evaluate the presentation and the presenter. The data will be collected by the presenter and sent back to the health department to report to KDADS.

Learn more about applying to become an ambassador or request a presentation for a community group on the Flint Hills Volunteer Center website.

The suicide awareness task force is also busy planning events to raise awareness during National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month in September 2023 and throughout the year. Grant funding will provide marketing support for these events and local ads to raise awareness about suicide prevention and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Staff at Riley County Health Department said anyone experiencing mental health-related distress can dial 9-8-8 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at any time of the day or night. Help is available in multiple languages.

Find more information about the Suicide Awareness PACT HERE.

The Riley County Health Department promotes and protects the health and safety of the community through evidence-based practices, prevention, and education. Administrative offices are located at 2030 Tecumseh Rd. in Manhattan, Kan. More information is available online. Follow the Riley County Health Department on Facebook /Rileycountyhealthdepartment, Twitter @RileyCoHealth, and Instagram @rileycountyhd.

