Kansas Oral History Project announces completion of new collections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Oral History Project (KOHP) announced the completion of two new oral history collections Friday, June 2.

The collections are called Diverse Voices in Public Policy and Kansas Courts and the Rule of Law. Interviews in the collections included former governors, legislators, Supreme Court justices and secretaries of state.

The public was invited to learn more about the interviews and collections Friday at the Kansas Capitol Visitors Center. Three speakers, former WIBW journalist Mike Matson, former government affairs consultant Dr. Eric Sextons and retired Reporter of Decision for the Kansas Supreme Court Richard Ross highlighted portions from their interviews and responded to questions.

“What I like about this project is that we’re learning from the people themselves who made history,” Lawton Nuss, retired Chief Justice said. “To see the people who are legislators, justices, governors, secretaries of state, etc., is a unique opportunity.”

