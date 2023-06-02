K-State unveils new championship rings
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Big 12 Champions has a nice “ring” to it doesn’t it?
The Wildcats can now say they have their new jewelry:
New jewelry 💍 pic.twitter.com/z31msPc3gC— K-State Football (@KStateFB) June 2, 2023
Kansas State defeated TCU 31-28 in overtime after Ty Zentner kicked the game winning 30-yard field goal.
The ‘Cats begin their defense as the Big 12 Champions when the season begins Sept. 2 against SEMO at home with kick-off at six p.m.
