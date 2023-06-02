K-State unveils new championship rings

Kansas State Big 12 Championship ring
Kansas State Big 12 Championship ring(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Big 12 Champions has a nice “ring” to it doesn’t it?

The Wildcats can now say they have their new jewelry:

Kansas State defeated TCU 31-28 in overtime after Ty Zentner kicked the game winning 30-yard field goal.

The ‘Cats begin their defense as the Big 12 Champions when the season begins Sept. 2 against SEMO at home with kick-off at six p.m.

