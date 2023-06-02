Jordy Nelson talks sports, shares details of family’s 15th annual benefit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nelson Family Community Foundation benefit celebrates its 15th year next weekend.

Jordy Nelson, former Kansas State University football and NFL great, visited with Eye on NE Kansas about how the foundation has grown. He said it started with his mom, Kim, who operated the Nelson’s Landing restaurant in Leonardville for many years. She wanted a way to give back to the community and thank everyone for their support.

As his own career grew, Jordy said, they wanted to do even more. He said their family has been very blessed, and wanted to do their part to pay it forward.

Each year, the foundation chooses local residents facing some type of challenge, usually health-related. Money raised from event assists the chose beneficiaries with medical expenses, including those related to traveling for specialized treatment.

The benefit has grown from one recipient and a small auction the first year, to now three or four recipients annually, with two days of events and a live auction with more than 100 items. This year will assist three people: a young man with cerebral palsy; a woman with rare spinal tumors; and a former Nelson’s Landing worker experiencing pain issues.

Jordy said the 2023 benefit is designed to be a celebration for everyone who’s supported the event over the year, so the auction is limited to 20 to 30 items, including a Napa vacation and several K-State athletics items. It starts Friday night, June 9, with a BBQ dinner and cornhole tournament, and continues Saturday, June 10 with a golf tournament and drive and ride in the morning, and the auction and food trucks in the evening, plus a concert by country artist Brandon Lay at 6 p.m. See the full schedule and details at the Nelson Family Community Foundation web site.

Once the benefit is behind him, Jordy will turn his attention to a trip to Wisconsin. In August, he will be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Jordy called the honor “surreal.” He said, now that he’s retired, he’s had time to reflect on what he and his teammates accomplished.

Watch the interview to hear the rest of his thoughts on the Hall of Fame honor, as well as what sports gave him that he impresses upon the next generation of athletes.

