Friday forecast: On and off storms through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We just have to get through 3 more days of showers/storms similar to what we’ve been dealing with all week before the weather pattern starts to change next work week. Doesn’t mean we will be completely dry next week but the chances for rain aren’t as high as what we’ve had to deal with and what we will be dealing with through the weekend.

Taking Action:

1. Higher chance for rain today and tomorrow will be in the afternoon. Doesn’t mean there won’t be rain in the morning hours so if you do have outdoor plans at anytime remain weather aware. Please seek shelter if you see lightning or hear thunder, don’t wait until it starts raining. Remember lightning can travel as much as 10 miles even if there aren’t any clouds. It won’t rain everywhere but you may be close enough to a t-storm where you need to take action.



2. With flooding a concern at times with storms through the weekend, if you are in a flash flood warning, Turn Around Don’t Drown....do not attempt to drive through a road covered in water because you don’t know if the road is still there or not. Also your car is not a boat and you could be costing yourself thousands of dollars to fix your car with water damage.

Low Confidence: Location and specific timing of storms

Medium Confidence: Better chance for rain through Sunday will be west of HWY 75 today and tomorrow. Most of Sunday will be dry but can’t rule out a few hit and miss showers/storms. Higher chance of rain will occur in the afternoon hours.

High Confidence: Hazards will be lightning and locally heavy rain, low (but not impossible) chance for a storm to produce a hail/wind risk especially to the point there is a severe t-storm warning. Rain won’t last all day in a specific area, there will be a lot of dry time, it’s just a matter of when it will be.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s (low 80s for those that have more clouds and rain, upper 80s for those with more sun and dry conditions). Can’t rule out showers/storms this morning, better chance of storms anytime after 12pm. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Most of the showers/storms diminish by sunset but can’t rule out pop up showers/storms through the night. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers/storms through the day especially in the afternoon and west of HWY 75. Highs in the 80s. Winds E/SE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Better chance for more sun and dry conditions but still can’t rule out pop up showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

The general trend next week is for upper 80s-low 90s Monday with a gradual cooling trend through mid-week before warming back up to end the week. Low 90s can’t be ruled out next weekend. Rain chances will be lower vs what we’ve been dealing with this week but the higher chance for any rain will occur for the first half of the work week with mainly dry conditions Thursday through next weekend.

