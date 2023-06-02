Employees from MCP group make 5 playhouses for Topeka Habitat for Humanity families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees from MCP Group took a break from their regular routines on Friday to work on five playhouses for Topeka Habitat for Humanity families.

The work was taking place inside a warehouse for the MCP Group at 7111 S.E. Forbes Ave., just south of Topeka.

MCP sponsored the event as part of its first Play It Forward event to benefit the Topeka community.

Work on Friday included painting and roofing the playhouses, which were assembled earlier at the facility.

The first of the playhouses is to be delivered Saturday morning to a Topeka family.

Home Depot also donated supplies and provided several employees for Friday’s Play It Forward workday.

