TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a possible structure fire early Friday in East Topeka.

The incident was reported at 5:51 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of S.E. California Avenue.

Light smoke was reported by first-arriving crews.

Check wibw.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.