Commissioners remain vigilant of Hotel Topeka’s upcoming auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. commissioners say they will keep an eye on the Hotel Topeka’s upcoming bid.

The city’s governing body voted seven to two on Tuesday, May 30, to pursue the purchase of the property.

The auction is set to start next week. The City of Topeka says it will only disclose offers or financing information once a bid is successful.

Local tourism officials say the hotel is vital to attracting conference and convention business, but its condition has deteriorated since opening in 1998 as the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Commissioner Kevin Cook says they expect to maintain that relationship with whoever takes over the Hotel Topeka.

“With the conference center, the hotel, the events center — all of those things need to work in tandem and work together with each other. And so if we can find a good partner, that’s what we always want to see,” said Cook.

Shawnee Co. currently owns the nearby Stormont Vail Events Center and Maner Conference Center. The Board of Commissioners just recently extended their contract with the hotel owners to manage the conference center through the end of the year.

