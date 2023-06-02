Commissioners remain vigilant of Hotel Topeka’s upcoming auction

Live at Five
By Melissa Brunner and Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. commissioners say they will keep an eye on the Hotel Topeka’s upcoming bid.

The city’s governing body voted seven to two on Tuesday, May 30, to pursue the purchase of the property.

The auction is set to start next week. The City of Topeka says it will only disclose offers or financing information once a bid is successful.

Local tourism officials say the hotel is vital to attracting conference and convention business, but its condition has deteriorated since opening in 1998 as the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Commissioner Kevin Cook says they expect to maintain that relationship with whoever takes over the Hotel Topeka.

“With the conference center, the hotel, the events center — all of those things need to work in tandem and work together with each other. And so if we can find a good partner, that’s what we always want to see,” said Cook.

Shawnee Co. currently owns the nearby Stormont Vail Events Center and Maner Conference Center. The Board of Commissioners just recently extended their contract with the hotel owners to manage the conference center through the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Jonathan Sibert
Man accused of stealing vehicle with gun over holiday weekend behind bars

Latest News

4 contested races, but only 1 primary for upcoming Topeka City Council elections
Reopenings delayed for Rossville, Midwest Health pools
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation raised some funds for the district on Thursday on the golf...
TPS Foundation hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit USD 501
RCPD arrests man in separate stabbings against same man