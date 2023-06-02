City of Rossville’s boil water advisory rescinded by KDHE officials

A boil water advisory issued for the City of Rossville has now been rescinded.(Pexels.com)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory issued for the City of Rossville has now been rescinded.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Friday, June 2, that a boil water order issued on Thursday, June 1, was rescinded after testing samples has no evidence of bacteriological contamination. All other conditions that placed the public water system at risk have now been resolved, according to KDHE officials.

The advisory was issued due to a loss of pressure in the system. A representative with the City of Rossville told 13 NEWS that pressure loss was caused by a water main break near Rossville’s Casey’s General Store. The Rossville representative noted that the main break was fixed at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

KDHE says that if a consumer has any questions, call the water system at 785-584-6155 or call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For more consumer information, check out KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

