Women invited to rev their engines at special car show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car show geared toward women cruises into the Washburn University campus this weekend.

KTWU presents its third annual Women on Wheels. Development director Greg Simms and assistant development director Betty Lou Pardue visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

Cost is $25 to enter a vehicle. Men are invited to enter, though they will not be eligible for show prizes. All types of vehicles are welcome - they’ve even had tractors at prior events!

They’ll be giving away door prizes throughout the event, with items available for all ages!

The Women on Wheels Car Show takes place 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3 in Washburn University Parking Lot 7, SW 19th & MacVicar. You may register in advance at KTWU.org or at the event.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.