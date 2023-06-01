Wednesday’s Child - Tiffany

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A girl of many talents is our Wednesday’s Child this week. Tiffany is 12 years old… and looking for a family who will help her pursue her interests.

There’s nothing this pre-teen with pretty brown eyes can’t do. Tiffany is a skilled artist who can draw, sing and play the violin. She hopes to turn her creative passion into a career someday, either as an artist or professional DJ.

When she’s not being artistic, Tiffany likes to read, swim, watch anime, go out to eat and cook. She’s an exceptional student who takes a lot of pride in her work. Her favorite class this past year was history – she enjoyed learning about ancient Egypt and King Tut.

And while she likes to learn about the past, her focus is on the future. Tiffany would love to be adopted by a family who’s active, has pets, and spends lots of time together.

Plus, she hopes they’ll support her as she pursues her many interests, which will serve her well as she develops into a happy and healthy adult.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

