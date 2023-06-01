Wednesday night house fire in Oakland neighborhood in Topeka

House fire at 917 N.E. Chandler Ave. in Oakland neighborhood in Topeka
House fire at 917 N.E. Chandler Ave. in Oakland neighborhood in Topeka(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fire damaged a house Wednesday night in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story house at 917 N.E. Chester Ave.

The Topeka Fire Department say crews found flames and smoke coming from the second story of the house.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

Topeka Fire says no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Marais des Cygnes River
Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after operation issues

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 06-01-23
Storms again
SW Wanamaker Road was shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn
Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker
Manhattan runners come out on top at State track meet this past weekend