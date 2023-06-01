Wednesday night house fire in Oakland neighborhood in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Fire damaged a house Wednesday night in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story house at 917 N.E. Chester Ave.

The Topeka Fire Department say crews found flames and smoke coming from the second story of the house.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

Topeka Fire says no one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

