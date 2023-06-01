USD 430 names new superintendent

USD 430 South Brown County Board of Education announced Dr. Rebecca Kramer as the new superintendent of South Brown County Schools.(USD 430 SOUTH BROWN COUNTY)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 430 officially named its next superintendent.

The USD 430 South Brown County Board of Education announced Dr. Rebecca Kramer as the new superintendent of South Brown County Schools on Wednesday.

Dr. Kramer will take the reins on July 1, 2023, from current superintendent Jason Cline, who departs at the end of the 2022-2023 school year to take the superintendent role for Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus, Neb.

She currently serves as the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning in Seaman Public Schools in Topeka and has spent 28 years in education. Dr. Kramer worked in Topeka Public Schools for twelve years as a building principal, following her time in the classroom as an elementary teacher.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters in Educational Leadership from Washburn University. Most recently, she obtained her Educational Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Kansas.

Dr. Kramer has roots in rural school communities as she graduated from Jefferson West High School in Meriden, Kansas. She and her husband, Bill, have been married for 28 years and have four children.

“I am incredibly honored and privileged to be named South Brown County’s superintendent. I am excited about the possibilities in front of us and the positive impact we can make in the lives of students at USD 430,” Dr. Kramer said. “Let us work together to continue to create a district that inspires a love for learning, fosters personal growth, and prepares our students to become responsible citizens and leaders of tomorrow. I look forward to the incredible journey ahead!”

