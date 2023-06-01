Two stream advisories rescinded one day following order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stream advisories issued for two Kansas rivers have been rescinded one day after the advisory was placed.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a stream advisory issued for the Kansas River, near Lawrence, and the Marais des Cygnes River, near Osawatomie. The department says both advisories were rescinded because recent rain elevated the streamflow in the rivers so much that the “volume of wastewater bypassed has been dwarfed by the current runoff.”

KDHE also noted that while the bypass has been corrected, the current runoff for both rivers presents safety issues for anyone entering the streams; concerns such as the elevated levels of bacteria and high flow velocities.

Officials are urging residents in the area of Lawrence and Osawatomie to use caution in and around the Kansas River and the Marais des Cygnes River. As well as practicing good hygiene to prevent prolonged exposure to river water. KDHE officials noted that the bacteria levels should decline to safe levels as the river flows recede and the rain stops.

The stream advisories were issued on Wednesday, May 31, and rescinded one day later on Thursday, June 1.

