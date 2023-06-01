TPS Foundation hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit USD 501

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Foundation raised some funds for the district on Thursday on the golf course.

The foundation hosted its 30th annual golf tournament at the GreatLife Shawnee Country Club Golf Course on Thursday, June 1, alongside USD 501 members and partners.

The purpose of the tournament is to raise support for the students and teachers through the non-profit foundation. The proceeds will go toward educational grants, programs, and services in the district.

The executive director of the Topeka Public Schools Foundation, Pamela Johnson-Betts, said that hosting this event is one of the many ways its members can help the students receive a quality education and help the teachers in any way they can.

“We are here raising money for Topeka Public School scholars,” said Johnson-Betts. “Money that would allow teachers to do things otherwise that they would not be able to do. We are here because we love Topeka Public Schools and want to make sure that we always do our part to make it good. We want to make sure that our children at Topeka public schools get every bell and whistle that is deserved.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.