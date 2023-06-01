Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library offers summer reading activities

The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library is holding a Summer Reading Challenge and other activities.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - School may be out for summer, but it’s still important to keep kids’ minds active during these months away from class.

The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library can help with that. Ginger Park and Zan Popp visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail what they have planned.

One major activity is the Summer Reading Challenge. Kids up to age 12 can earn prized for every two hours of reading (up to eight hours), while adults who read six books in June and July receive rewards. People may sing up at tscpl.org/summer.

In addition, the library will have events Tuesdays through Fridays in June and July. Activities include story times, elementary age activities, Friday movies, and “Blockbuster Wednesdays,” which will bring in performers like magicians and musicians for programs tailored for children and teens.

A kickoff event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 in the TSCPL parking lot. It will include live music, face painting, inflatables, crafts and more.

Also throughout the summer, the Sabatini Gallery will host the Unexpected Friends exhibit. It features a variety of interactive displays highlighting animal friendships. The exhibit will be in place through Aug. 13.

