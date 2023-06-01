Topeka man arrested for narcotics possession following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody for multiple charges, including drug possession and distribution.

The Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2000 BLK SE Turnpike Avenue related to an ongoing investigation on Wednesday.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, authorities transported 41-year-old Rickey Carter to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent

Drug Tax Stamp

