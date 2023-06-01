Topeka Fire Department crews battle blaze Thursday in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews battled a blaze early Thursday afternoon, June 1, in central Topeka.
The fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Heavy smoke and flames were reported coming from the two-story house.
13 NEWS on the scene saw at least seven fire trucks, the Topeka Police Department, and AMR services responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
