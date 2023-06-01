Thursday forecast: The unsettled weather pattern continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Afternoon/evening storms are going to be the main concern through the weekend. While the storm chance still does exist in some areas at night and early morning hours, the chances are lower compared to these last couple nights.

Taking Action:

1. Storm chances continue to exist everyday through Sunday. It’s not a guarantee you get rain in your area everyday so consider a Plan B but don’t cancel outdoor plans at this time. There remains a higher probability of storms in the afternoon hours at least for the daytime hours. So each day if you need to do anything outside, the morning and early afternoon hours will have a higher chance of being dry. Obviously this will need to be taken on a day by day basis but something to consider through the weekend.

2. With flooding a concern at times with storms through the weekend, if you are in a flash flood warning, Turn Around Don’t Drown....do not attempt to drive through a road covered in water because you don’t know if the road is still there or not. Also your car is not a boat and you could be costing yourself thousands of dollars to fix your car with water damage.

This week long weather pattern which began on Sunday will continue through this Sunday with a storm chance everyday. There continues to be high confidence that the greater chance for showers/storms will occur in the afternoon/evening hours however low confidence continues on specifically when and where storms will be. This also doesn’t mean there won’t be a chance of rain somewhere overnight or in the morning hours so keep checking back daily for updates.

Normal High: 82/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Think the rain we have early this morning north of I-70 should be gone by sunrise leading to a mix of sun and clouds this morning, low chance for a shower/storm still possible with a better chance of storms after 2pm. Highs in the low-mid 80s for most with some upper 80s in spots that get more sun. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Will keep a low chance of showers/storms all night but the greatest chance for rain will occur in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Slight chance of showers/storms mainly in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s (as is the case today, those with more sun closer to the upper 80s and those with more clouds low 80s). Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Looking to the weekend, the chance for showers/storms exist both days but latest indications are that Saturday will have a greater chance for rain impacting your outdoor plans vs Sunday. There also remains slight differences in the models on how widespread the rain will be with the highest chance of rain west of HWY 75. This will need to be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Next week doesn’t look as active but there still remains chances for showers/storms at times mainly in the afternoon/evening hours due to daytime heating. There does remain a difference in the temperatures between the long range models so we could be stuck in the mid 80s or be as warm as the low 90s.

**Check back after 12pm especially if you’re not able to watch Midday in Kansas for an update on any changes to the forecast including the possibility we might be able to get specific on the storms for this afternoon**

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.