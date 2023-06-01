Sheriff’s Office attempt to locate stolen golf cart, trailer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a stolen golf cart and trailer.

The Sheriff’s Office says the stolen items are a gold/bronze colored Club Car golf cart with a flatbed, a windshield, flames on the side, a silver toolbox on the front, and the hood has black letters and a rose, while the trailer is a black two-wheel trailer with an orange light cord cable.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office said the cart and trailer were stolen on May 20 in the 7200 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Authorities say the suspect was seen driving a Dodge Durango at the time of the theft. No further information was provided about the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office did not announce at this time who or what business the golf cart and trailer were stolen from.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen golf cart and trailer can call the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007, or email the detective on the case HERE.

