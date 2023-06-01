Reopenings delayed for Rossville, Midwest Health pools

The Rossville Pool is scheduled to reopen Friday.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s taking a bit longer than expected for people to dive back in to two area swimming pools.

Shawnee Co. Parks & Recreation said the Rossville Pool should reopen Friday. They had repaired a leak that was discovered over the weekend, and were in the process of refilling the pool Thursday, but had to stop when the water main broke in the city of Rossville.

They were able to resume the process, and the pool should reopen Friday.

In addition, work continues at Midwest Health Aquatic Center. Parks & Rec closed it over the weekend so they could locate a leak in the bow tie wave pool.

Parks & Rec spokesperson Mike McLaughlin said Thursday that they were still waiting for a part to arrive. He said if it came in Thursday or Friday, the pool could possible reopen Friday, but more likely it would remain closed until Saturday.

