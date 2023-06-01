RCPD arrests man in separate stabbings against same man

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police arrested a man accused of two separate stabbings.

RCPD says 45-year-old Jarman Morgan was arrested Thursday in connection to two incidents dating back to 2020 and 2021. Morgan is accused of stabbing the same man in the head and face both times. He was booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

RCPD says the victim is still alive and didn’t receive medical care for either stabbing.

