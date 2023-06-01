New window at Grace Cathedral features local church & community leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grace Episcopal Cathedral church held a ceremony Sunday, May 28 to unveil a new stained-glass window that features Pentecost figures from centuries past, including one leader from Topeka.

The local leader is The Rev. Joseph Thompson. Thompson worked as the Vicar of St. Simon’s Episcopal Church and the Deacon of Grace Cathedral until his death in 2003.

Thompson also worked as a psychiatric social worker at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Ft. Leavenworth and at Menninger Foundation in Topeka. He was also active in the Boy Scouts and was a volunteer for decades with the American Cancer Society and at the Red Cross.

“Joe is an important part of Topeka history,” The Very Rev. Torey Lightcap, Dean of Grace Cathedral, said. “He is someone who was loved by this cathedral and by the people who formerly went to St. Simon’s, some of whom came here with him. He also represents the work that we’ve been doing around racial reconciliation, because St. Simon’s was a black congregation.”

The window also features Pentecost figures from as early as the 5th century. The original stained-glass windows in the church were destroyed in a fire in 1975.

Grace Episcopal Cathedral is located at 701 SW 8th Ave. in Topeka.

