New window at Grace Cathedral features local church & community leader

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grace Episcopal Cathedral church held a ceremony Sunday, May 28 to unveil a new stained-glass window that features Pentecost figures from centuries past, including one leader from Topeka.

The local leader is The Rev. Joseph Thompson. Thompson worked as the Vicar of St. Simon’s Episcopal Church and the Deacon of Grace Cathedral until his death in 2003.

Thompson also worked as a psychiatric social worker at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Ft. Leavenworth and at Menninger Foundation in Topeka. He was also active in the Boy Scouts and was a volunteer for decades with the American Cancer Society and at the Red Cross.

“Joe is an important part of Topeka history,” The Very Rev. Torey Lightcap, Dean of Grace Cathedral, said. “He is someone who was loved by this cathedral and by the people who formerly went to St. Simon’s, some of whom came here with him. He also represents the work that we’ve been doing around racial reconciliation, because St. Simon’s was a black congregation.”

The window also features Pentecost figures from as early as the 5th century. The original stained-glass windows in the church were destroyed in a fire in 1975.

Grace Episcopal Cathedral is located at 701 SW 8th Ave. in Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Jonathan Sibert
Man accused of stealing vehicle with gun over holiday weekend behind bars
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs

Latest News

Shawnee Co. commissioners say they will be keeping an eye on the Hotel Topeka’s upcoming bid.
Commissioners remain vigilant of Hotel Topeka’s upcoming auction
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation raised some funds for the district on Thursday on the golf...
TPS Foundation hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit USD 501
RCPD arrests man in separate stabbings against same man
Shawnee County pools and aquatic centers are open, fully staffed, and ready for a summer of...
Shawnee County pools open fully staffed for the summer
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation raised some funds for the district on Thursday on the golf...
TPS Foundation hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit USD 501