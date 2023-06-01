Mulvane Art Fair returns to Washburn campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of artists converge on the Washburn University campus this weekend for the annual Mulvane Art Fair.

The fair is a major fundraiser for the Mulvane Art Museum and its programs. Museum Director Connie Gibbons and Brian Laird, who heads up the fair, visited Eye on NE Kansas with a preview.

Gibbons and Laird say more than 70 exhibitors are expected at this year’s fair. They’ll offer art in a variety of media, and at a wide range of price points. Gibbons said it is the perfect event for someone who’s just getting started with an art collection.

Laird said artists from all around the region and nation are expected to take part. Attendees also will enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and children’s art activities.

The Mulvane Art Fair takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday June 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday June 4. Cost is $8 for one day or $10 for the weekend. It’s free to members and under 12.

The fair takes place around the Bell Tower area on the Washburn University Campus.

