Manhattan runners come out on top at State track meet this past weekend

By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After many from around the region competed in this last weekend’s state track meet a few from Manhattan High came out on top.

Sophomore Harli Omli won the 400m race and the boy’s team won the 4*100. She’s also the school record holder in the 400m and has the second fastest times of all classes. Omli won medals her freshman year at Eisenhower and hopes her last 2 years will be better than her first 2. The boy’s team broke the school record for the 4*100 as they bounced back from a struggling first day.

”It was cool I got to do that in front of all my family, coaches, and people that have been watching me. It’s great honestly underclassmen getting to be a state champion hopefully I can do it the next 2 years at state but I also have competition sophomores and juniors all in the finals so same competition next year hopefully.” said Omli.

“Sounds amazing, I always dreamed of being a state champion,” said Tanner Dowling.

“Me and Tanner in the past have chemistry ever since middle school so handing him the baton is pretty easy but all the guys in that race we raced before and we just know we had to go fast and compete,” said Dante Walters.

Omli will compete in nationals up in Oregon as she trains and looks forward to next season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Hayden's Jill Lenherr (left) and Noelia Cruz (right) posing with the third place trophy
Hayden soccer proud of third place finish
Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Nae’Qwan Tomlin will return to K-State next season
Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an...
Former KU center Ernest Udeh Jr. commits to TCU
American Football
Select game times announced for KU, K-State football