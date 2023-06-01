Manhattan runners come out on top at State track meet this past weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After many from around the region competed in this last weekend’s state track meet a few from Manhattan High came out on top.

Sophomore Harli Omli won the 400m race and the boy’s team won the 4*100. She’s also the school record holder in the 400m and has the second fastest times of all classes. Omli won medals her freshman year at Eisenhower and hopes her last 2 years will be better than her first 2. The boy’s team broke the school record for the 4*100 as they bounced back from a struggling first day.

”It was cool I got to do that in front of all my family, coaches, and people that have been watching me. It’s great honestly underclassmen getting to be a state champion hopefully I can do it the next 2 years at state but I also have competition sophomores and juniors all in the finals so same competition next year hopefully.” said Omli.

“Sounds amazing, I always dreamed of being a state champion,” said Tanner Dowling.

“Me and Tanner in the past have chemistry ever since middle school so handing him the baton is pretty easy but all the guys in that race we raced before and we just know we had to go fast and compete,” said Dante Walters.

Omli will compete in nationals up in Oregon as she trains and looks forward to next season.

