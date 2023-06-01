KDHE celebrates Fred the Emergency Preparedness Dog’s retirement

Fred the Emergency Preparedness Dog is staying home after 10 years of service.
Fred the Emergency Preparedness Dog is staying home after 10 years of service.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment celebrated the retirement of their friendliest employee.

Fred the Emergency Preparedness Dog is staying home after 10 years of service. He’s been an integral part of the Emergency Management awareness effort during his time.

It only took a few events to see how well Fred was able to get the message across to the kids.

“When we walk into a school and they see Fred, you can automatically see the lights go on in their eyes,” KDHE Emergency Management Director Michael McNulty explained. “They start to get excited; they really want to know what the dog is about, what he’s doing. When we start interacting, going through his emergency kit and showing them the kinds of things to have in an emergency kit, it really gets them engaged. It makes it a memorable experience for them.”

Fred has inspired other states, including agencies in New York and Texas, to incorporate their pups into their events as well.

