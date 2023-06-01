KBI arrests man suspected of thefts in multiple Kansas counties, Oklahoma

HARVEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities arrested a man for thefts in multiple Kansas counties.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Michael Friess, 38, surrendered to KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers around 11 a.m. Thursday. Friess is suspected of stealing from ATMs on college campuses across the state between December 2022 and February 2023. He also reportedly stole equipment from multiple rural fire departments.

The Wichita resident was found in Harvey County, where he faces counts of property damage, burglary, and theft. Similar charges are carried in warrants from Shawnee, Cloud, and McPherson Counties, as well as in Oklahoma.

Booking charges:

Cloud County – Burglary, criminal damage to property (value of more than $25,000), theft (value of $1,500 to $25,000)

Shawnee County – Burglary (non-residential), theft (value $1,500 to $25,000)

Harvey County – Aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts of burglary (non-residential), theft of property/services (value of $1,500 to $25,000), criminal damage to property (value of less than $1,000)

McPherson County – Two counts of criminal damage to property (value $1,500 to $25,000), burglary (non-residential)

KBI says the following law enforcement agencies aided in the investigation:

Park City Police Department

North Newton Police Department

Hesston Police Department

Concordia Police Department

Baldwin City Police Department

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Labette County Sheriff’s Office

Lindsborg Police Department

Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Harvey County Sheriff’s Office

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Wichita Police Department

Wichita State University Police Department

Kansas Highway Patrol

Oklahoma State University Police Department

Tonkawa Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

