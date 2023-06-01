KBI arrests man suspected of thefts in multiple Kansas counties, Oklahoma

(WALA)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities arrested a man for thefts in multiple Kansas counties.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Michael Friess, 38, surrendered to KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers around 11 a.m. Thursday. Friess is suspected of stealing from ATMs on college campuses across the state between December 2022 and February 2023. He also reportedly stole equipment from multiple rural fire departments.

The Wichita resident was found in Harvey County, where he faces counts of property damage, burglary, and theft. Similar charges are carried in warrants from Shawnee, Cloud, and McPherson Counties, as well as in Oklahoma.

Booking charges:

  • Cloud County – Burglary, criminal damage to property (value of more than $25,000), theft (value of $1,500 to $25,000)
  • Shawnee County – Burglary (non-residential), theft (value $1,500 to $25,000)
  • Harvey County – Aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts of burglary (non-residential), theft of property/services (value of $1,500 to $25,000), criminal damage to property (value of less than $1,000)
  • McPherson County – Two counts of criminal damage to property (value $1,500 to $25,000), burglary (non-residential)

KBI says the following law enforcement agencies aided in the investigation:

  • Park City Police Department
  • North Newton Police Department
  • Hesston Police Department
  • Concordia Police Department
  • Baldwin City Police Department
  • Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Labette County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lindsborg Police Department
  • Butler County Sheriff’s Office
  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
  • Harvey County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Wichita Police Department
  • Wichita State University Police Department
  • Kansas Highway Patrol
  • Oklahoma State University Police Department
  • Tonkawa Police Department
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Jonathan Sibert
Man accused of stealing vehicle with gun over holiday weekend behind bars
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs

Latest News

Austin Adolphson, general manager of Mercury Broadband, and UWKV’s vice president for strategic...
Community partners increase impact of United Way of Kaw Valley's Day of Giving
Dene' Mosier, executive director of KS Children's Discovery Center, talks about their summer...
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center celebrates 12th birthday!
This year’s torch run has raised over $1,700 for Special Olympics Kansas.
The 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continued in Ogden
Live at Five