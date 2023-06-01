KBI arrests man suspected of thefts in multiple Kansas counties, Oklahoma
HARVEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities arrested a man for thefts in multiple Kansas counties.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Michael Friess, 38, surrendered to KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers around 11 a.m. Thursday. Friess is suspected of stealing from ATMs on college campuses across the state between December 2022 and February 2023. He also reportedly stole equipment from multiple rural fire departments.
The Wichita resident was found in Harvey County, where he faces counts of property damage, burglary, and theft. Similar charges are carried in warrants from Shawnee, Cloud, and McPherson Counties, as well as in Oklahoma.
Booking charges:
- Cloud County – Burglary, criminal damage to property (value of more than $25,000), theft (value of $1,500 to $25,000)
- Shawnee County – Burglary (non-residential), theft (value $1,500 to $25,000)
- Harvey County – Aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts of burglary (non-residential), theft of property/services (value of $1,500 to $25,000), criminal damage to property (value of less than $1,000)
- McPherson County – Two counts of criminal damage to property (value $1,500 to $25,000), burglary (non-residential)
KBI says the following law enforcement agencies aided in the investigation:
- Park City Police Department
- North Newton Police Department
- Hesston Police Department
- Concordia Police Department
- Baldwin City Police Department
- Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office
- Labette County Sheriff’s Office
- Lindsborg Police Department
- Butler County Sheriff’s Office
- Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
- Harvey County Sheriff’s Office
- Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
- Wichita Police Department
- Wichita State University Police Department
- Kansas Highway Patrol
- Oklahoma State University Police Department
- Tonkawa Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
