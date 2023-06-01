Kansas Children’s Discovery Center celebrates 12th birthday!

KS Children's Discovery Center has a full slate of summer activities planned
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday was a big day for the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. The center turned 12 years old!

Executive director Dene’ Mosier visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the center’s growth over the years. They expect their 900,000th visitor in the weeks ahead.

The KCDC has a busy summer planned, including Camp Kansas. The special exhibit runs June 9 to Aug. 27 and gives children and families a hands-on camping and outdoors experience - inside the center!

KCDC is part of the Sunflower Summer app, which gives families free access to attractions across the state.

