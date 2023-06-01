K-State RHP earns All-American honor

Tyson Neighbors, K-State RHP
Tyson Neighbors, K-State RHP(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stellar season for Tyson Neighbors is being recognized.

Neighbors was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team. He was also a All-Big 12 selection too.

He led the conference in saves and finished with a 1.85 ERA. His 86 strikeouts ranked fifth in the Big 12 as well. Neighbors posted a 5-1 record across 17 games and 11 saves which ties third in the program’s single-season records and ranks ninth overall.

Neighbors was also invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, becoming just the second Wildcat in history to attend since K-State Hall of Fame Inductee Craig Wilson in 1988.

Neighbors becomes the 32nd postseason All-American and second under head coach Pete Hughes.

