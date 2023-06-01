K-State to open 2023-24 season in Las Vegas against Bronny James, USC

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team will face USC to open the 2023-24 season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of a doubleheader on Nov. 6, 2023, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

USC will feature Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, who committed to the Trojans on May 6. Bronny is ranked as ESPN’s 20th best recruit for the Class of 2023.

The matchup between K-State and USC will be the first regular-season meeting between the two teams. The two teams met in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament, which the Wildcats won 80-67.

Tip-off time is TBD.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs
Marais des Cygnes River
Advisories issued for both Kansas River, Marais des Cygnes after operation issues

Latest News

Omli and the boys relay team won class 6A state.
Manhattan runners come out on top at State track meet this past weekend
Hayden's Jill Lenherr (left) and Noelia Cruz (right) posing with the third place trophy
Hayden soccer proud of third place finish
Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Nae’Qwan Tomlin will return to K-State next season
Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an...
Former KU center Ernest Udeh Jr. commits to TCU