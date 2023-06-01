K-State to open 2023-24 season in Las Vegas against Bronny James, USC

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team will face USC to open the 2023-24 season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of a doubleheader on Nov. 6, 2023, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: USC will face Kansas State and Oregon will play Georgia on November 6th in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources.



The matchup between the Trojans and Wildcats will be the first ever college game for USC freshman Bronny James.https://t.co/psyAAn5S09 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2023

USC will feature Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, who committed to the Trojans on May 6. Bronny is ranked as ESPN’s 20th best recruit for the Class of 2023.

The matchup between K-State and USC will be the first regular-season meeting between the two teams. The two teams met in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament, which the Wildcats won 80-67.

Tip-off time is TBD.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.