HWY 75 wreck leads to traffic disruption into Jackson County

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A wreck has diverted traffic from Highway 75.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted at 94th and 102nd on Highway 75.

Vehicles involved include a pickup truck with horse trailer with horse and vehicle that ended up in a ditch.

(Jovarie Downing)
(Jovarie Downing)

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol are on site and the wreck is non-injury.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

