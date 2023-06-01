Hayden soccer proud of third place finish

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that gave it 100 percent each and every time out on the pitch, the Wildcats add to their trophy collection.

Hayden finished the year 12-6-2 after defeating Baldwin with 2-0 in the third place game. This Hayden’s first trophy since 2019 where they also took third.

“I think they gave a good accounting for themselves in our state quarterfinals and we were down and they kept their head up and eventually got the upper hand and I’m very proud of the effort and I think they deserve everything that they’ve gotten,” Kreutzer said.

The Wildcats had three double digit scorers and combined for 10 shutouts and Bri Barnett lead the team with 10 assists.

Since Klaus Kreutzer’s joined the Wildcats in 2000 and has combined to win 11 trophies between the boys and girls teams.

”It’s just an experience that normally not many people get and experiencing state with your team,” Junior forward Jill Lenherr. “Getting third is better than what is last I guess but third was a good outcome for us and I’m excited and happy for that.”

“I guess I didn’t really realize how close I was with the girls,” Senior Noelia Cruz said. “They’re like my sisters now and I’m never going to forget any of them. We really grew up as a team and I’m just really proud of us.”

Lenherr said her favorite moment from this year was Sloane Sims getting the game winning goal against McPherson in double overtime to get them to the state tournament and hugging Sims right after. Cruz says her favorite memory was when Carysn Broxterman scored against against Rose Hill to clinch the Regional Championship.

