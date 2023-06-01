‘Hammer wielding graffiti bandits’: Old Town vandalism frustrates business owner

Surveillance footage shows three vandals in Old Town
Surveillance footage shows three vandals in Old Town(Footage from Pumphouse security video)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From writing all over an electrical box to tagging a stop sign, security cameras at the Pumphouse in Old Town captured three women vandalizing city property last Monday night.

Security footage from Pumphouse in Old Town show three vandals tagging an electrical box and a stop sign.

Pumphouse Manager Daron Adelgren said he was upset by what he saw in the security footage: three young women, in their late teens or early 20s, tagging city property behind his business. At least two of the trio wielded a hammer.

“We knew what they’re up to. Obviously, we have it on video, part of what they were up to. But there is no reason to be carrying around a hammer at midnight on a Monday night, no good reason.

Adelgren said if graffiti isn’t painted over or cleaned, “it just degrades the entire area.”

“It is the opposite of what we want for Old Town and what we want for Wichita,” he said.

Adelgren said small acts of vandalism allowed to go unchecked can turn into bigger acts with much higher property damage. He created a video he shared on social media in an effort to identify the vandals.

“Hopefully they will get caught and held accountable and learn from this,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes any of the three suspects or has further information on the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Jonathan Sibert
Man accused of stealing vehicle with gun over holiday weekend behind bars
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs

Latest News

Shawnee Co. commissioners say they will be keeping an eye on the Hotel Topeka’s upcoming bid.
Commissioners remain vigilant of Hotel Topeka’s upcoming auction
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation raised some funds for the district on Thursday on the golf...
TPS Foundation hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit USD 501
RCPD arrests man in separate stabbings against same man
Shawnee County pools and aquatic centers are open, fully staffed, and ready for a summer of...
Shawnee County pools open fully staffed for the summer
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation raised some funds for the district on Thursday on the golf...
TPS Foundation hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit USD 501