Green Valley Road Trail project starting for safety of children and residents

By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has started doing work along Green Valley Road this week.

Workers will work on the trail from Elk Creek Road down to US 24 on Green Valley Road. The 10 feet wide multiuse trail will connect the residents of Blue Township to the intersection at US 24. Connecting these sidewalks and widening them will make it safer for kids going to school and residents enjoying activities.

”There’s a lot of pedestrians and bicyclists that travel this route, we got 2 nearby schools, we got the Flint Hills Christian School and we got the Oliver Brown USD 383 Elementary School north of here, so there’s a lot of school-aged children that use this trail either biking or walking to school, there’s a lot of exercising that on this trail as well,” said Nathan Bergman, Pottawatomie County engineer.

The project should conclude around Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Greg Simms and Betty Lou Pardue share details of KTWU's 3rd annual Women on Wheels car show.
Women invited to rev their engines at special car show
Greg Simms and Betty Lou Pardue share details of KTWU's 3rd annual Women on Wheels car show.
Women invited to rev their engines at special car show
Brian Laird and Connie Gibbons talk about the annual Mulvane Art Fair.
Mulvane Art Fair returns to Washburn campus
Zan Popp and Ginger Park talk about summer activities at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public...
Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library offers summer reading activities
Brian Laird and Connie Gibbons talk about the annual Mulvane Art Fair.
Mulvane Art Fair returns to Washburn campus