Green Valley Road Trail project starting for safety of children and residents

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has started doing work along Green Valley Road this week.

Workers will work on the trail from Elk Creek Road down to US 24 on Green Valley Road. The 10 feet wide multiuse trail will connect the residents of Blue Township to the intersection at US 24. Connecting these sidewalks and widening them will make it safer for kids going to school and residents enjoying activities.

”There’s a lot of pedestrians and bicyclists that travel this route, we got 2 nearby schools, we got the Flint Hills Christian School and we got the Oliver Brown USD 383 Elementary School north of here, so there’s a lot of school-aged children that use this trail either biking or walking to school, there’s a lot of exercising that on this trail as well,” said Nathan Bergman, Pottawatomie County engineer.

The project should conclude around Thanksgiving.

