Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

The 49th annual Germanfest is June 3 and 4 at Sacred Heart Church, 312 NE Freeman.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready to enjoy great food and dance a polka or two!

Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood this weekend.

Christy Hogan and Kassy Short visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the 49th annual event. It benefits Holy Family School and Hayden High School.

Germanfest takes place at Sacred Heart Church, 312 NE Freeman.

Saturday, June 3

4 p.m. Mass

5 p.m. Food sales begin

7 p.m. Chardon Polka Band

Sunday, June 4

10 a.m. Opens

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chardon Polka Band

2 p.m. Live auction

germanfesttopeka.com

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Jonathan Sibert
Man accused of stealing vehicle with gun over holiday weekend behind bars
A traffic stop in the southeast side of Topeka ended with the arrest of two Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City residents booked in Shawnee Co. on felony warrant, drugs

Latest News

Shawnee Co. commissioners say they will be keeping an eye on the Hotel Topeka’s upcoming bid.
Commissioners remain vigilant of Hotel Topeka’s upcoming auction
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation raised some funds for the district on Thursday on the golf...
TPS Foundation hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit USD 501
RCPD arrests man in separate stabbings against same man
Shawnee County pools and aquatic centers are open, fully staffed, and ready for a summer of...
Shawnee County pools open fully staffed for the summer
The Topeka Public Schools Foundation raised some funds for the district on Thursday on the golf...
TPS Foundation hosts 30th annual golf tournament to benefit USD 501