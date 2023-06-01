TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready to enjoy great food and dance a polka or two!

Germanfest returns to Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood this weekend.

Christy Hogan and Kassy Short visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the 49th annual event. It benefits Holy Family School and Hayden High School.

Germanfest takes place at Sacred Heart Church, 312 NE Freeman.

Saturday, June 3

4 p.m. Mass

5 p.m. Food sales begin

7 p.m. Chardon Polka Band

Sunday, June 4

10 a.m. Opens

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chardon Polka Band

2 p.m. Live auction

germanfesttopeka.com

