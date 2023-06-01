Fire at Relax Inn shuts down part of Wanamaker

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northbound lanes of SW Wanamaker Road were shut down on June 1 after a fire at the Relax Inn

Topeka Fire Crews received multiple calls around 12:20 a.m. saying that the second floor was on fire and unsheltered individuals could be seen leaving the area.

Battalion Chief Dean Akers told 13 News that crews were able to contain the fire quickly and that crews have been called to this building for fires multiple times before.

Akers says that the cause is intentional as there are utilities provided to the building right now.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.