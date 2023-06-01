Crews respond to floor collapse Thursday morning at North Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews were called Thursday morning to a North Topeka house to rescue a person after a floor collapsed inside the residence.

The incident was reported around 7:10 a.m. Thursday at a two-story house at 914 N.E. Monroe.

Topeka Fire Department officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that no injuries resulted from the collapse.

However, fire crews remained on the scene for about an hour after the incident was reported.

In addition to the Topeka Fire Department, American Medical Response ambulance crews also responded to the scene.

