Community partners increase impact of United Way of Kaw Valley’s Day of Giving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are now less than a week away from United Way of Kaw Valley’s Day of Giving.

The day is designed to see how big an impact we can make on our community in a single day.

A lot of corporate partners have signed on to help make this a success. Austin Adolphson, general manager of Mercury Broadband, and UWKV’s vice president for strategic initiatives Jessica Barraclough visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss how they’re working together.

Jess said several community partners are giving financially to provide matching donations for their impact areas, while others are embarking on volunteer projects with some of UWKV’s nonprofit partners. Austin and his team plan to spend time that day on projects around Camp Jayhawk.

UWKV Day of Giving is June 7. Find information and donate at uwkvdayofgiving.org.

